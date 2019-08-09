|
|
Timothy E. Ryan, CFSP
Lavallette, NJ - Timothy E. Ryan, CFSP, 68 of Siesta Key, Fl and Lavallette, NJ passed away peacefully at his home in Lavallette, NJ surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday August 7, 2019. Tim fought a courageous battle for 11 years.
Tim was born in Orange, NJ and in his youth lived in Bloomfield and Howell Twsp., NJ until moving to Toms River, NJ and Lavallette, NJ and then becoming a resident of Siesta Key, Fl. He graduated from Howell High School and attended St. Joseph Seminary for Franciscan Friars, O.F.M Pulaski, Wisconsin. Tim graduated from The American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service, New York, New York. He holds the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner from the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice and also a Certified Sterile Eye Enucleation Surgeon from the Wills Eye Hospital Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and College of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey.
Tim started his funeral service career as an intern at Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors of Trenton & Lawrenceville, New Jersey. He then went on to serve the remainder of his internship with his Uncle Jack at the John J. Ryan Home for Funerals, Keansburg, NJ.
After receiving his Mortuary Science License, Tim became the manager of The Colonial Funeral Home in Lavallette, NJ. He served as manager for 11 years and then purchased the funeral home in Lavallette as well as another location in Seaside Park, NJ from John Cutaio and renamed the firm Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals.
From humble beginnings the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals can now boast to being the largest family owned firm in New Jersey with six locations in Ocean County. The company was recognized in 2002 as New Jersey Family Business of the Year by the Rothman Institute of Entrepreneurial Studies at Farleigh Dickinson University.
Tim's professional memberships included the National Funeral Directors Association, where he has served on the National Contagious & Infections Disease Committee and the Advocacy Committee. He is also a member and Past President of the New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association. He served as a Trustee of the New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association and the Monmouth & Ocean County Funeral Directors Association. Mr. Ryan is also a member by invitation to The Selected Independent Funeral Homes, the British Institute of Embalmers and the Professional Embalmers Association of Ireland.
Tim is a member of the Foundation Board of Trustees at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ and at The Florida Cancer Specialist Foundation in Sarasota, Fl.
Tim has served the community of Seaside Park as a councilman. As a councilman, he was chairman of the Water and Sewer Department. He was also Past President of the Coast Guard Building Restoration Fund Raising Committee. Tim was a member of the Seaside Park Fire Dept. resigning in 1988. He was a candidate for U.S Congress in Third Congressional District of NJ and the office of Ocean County Freeholder.
In addition, Tim served on the Lavallette Mayors Advisory Committee, the Environmental Protection Committee, and was the Past President and Director of the Board of Public Assistance and past secretary of the Lavallette First Aid Squad.
Tim is a parishioner of St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church Bayville, NJ serving on the Parish Council and has served the Roman Catholic Diocese of Trenton as a former member of the Board of Trustees at Morris Hall, Lawrenceville, NJ and The Ocean County Board of Catholic Charities. Tim was also a former member and trustee of St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church, Lavallette, NJ where he also served as President of the Holy Name Society.
His other memberships include: the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division #1, Toms River, NJ, where he served as President and was honored as Irishman of the Year. The Rotary Club of Seaside where he served as President, the Ocean County Emerald Society, the Jersey Shore Irish American Club, who also honored him as Irishman of the Year and the Order of The Friendly Son's of the Shillelagh of the Jersey Shore. He was a member of the Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee where he was honored to be the first Grand Marshall of the parade in March of 2017. Tim was invested as a Knight of Merit with Star in The Sacred Constantinian Order of St. George. He is also a Knight Commander in The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. He is also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #8413 and the Msgr. John Baldwin Assemble 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Recently, Tim was given the honor of becoming an Affiliate member of the Order of Friars Minor, Assumption Province, where he was invested with the Habit of the First Order.
Tim is predeceased by his parents Edward T. Ryan Sr. and Mary Norma (MacIntire) Ryan; his brother Edward T. Ryan Jr. and his wife Maribeth (Eagle) Ryan.
Surviving is his beloved wife Denise (Putlock) Ryan; his loving daughter Erin C. Ryan of Seaside Park, NJ; his sisters Mary E. Ryan of Seaside Park, NJ and Alice M. Santangelo of Brick, NJ; his many loving nieces, nephews and good friends and his faithful dog Brody.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday August 12, 2019 from 2-7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 10am at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church in Bayville, NJ. Entombment will follow to St. Catharine Cemetery in Sea Girt, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation at www.foundation.flcancer.com or New Jersey Golden Retriever Rescue at www.grrinj.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019