Timothy Francis Mahoney
1971 - 2020
Timothy Francis Mahoney

of Tinton Falls & formerly of Belmar - Timothy Francis Mahoney, 48, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born on October 6, 1971 in Monmouth Medical Center Long Branch, he lived in The City of Asbury Park for a few years before moving to Belmar in 1975 with his family.

He went to Belmar Elementary School and graduated in 1991 from Manasquan High School. He earned an Associate's Degree from Brookdale College in Lincroft and then a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Physical Education from East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania.

Tim went on to teach Physical Education at St. Agnes School in Atlantic Highland from 2001-2002, the Belmar Academy Charter School from 2002-2003 and the Lloyd Road Middle School in Matawan and the Matawan Aberdeen School District from 2003-2010. He also worked for the Turnpike Authority in Woodbridge from 2014 until his passing.

Tim was a proud member of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh in Belmar and was a die-hard NY Mets fan.

Survived by his son, Jameson Timothy Mahoney; parents, William J. Mahoney and Susan D. Mahoney; his former wife, Meghan of Shark River Hills; brother, Sean Mahoney; sister, Meghan Donovan and her husband, Matthew Donovan, all of Wall; aunts, Frances Bannister and Sister Pat Mahoney, O.P. of Caldwell. He also leaves his nephews, Matty, Luke and Jude and Justin; as well as a lifelong friend, Russ Nielson and family.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, all services will be private at this time. A celebration of life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Kathy's Kids Foundation, 9 Storm Road, Lincroft, NJ, 07738 would be appreciated. www.kathyskidsfoundation.org To send condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
