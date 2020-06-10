Timothy G. Manuel, Jr.
Lakewood - Timothy Gerard Manuel, Jr., 34, of Lakewood, NJ passed away on May 22, 2020. There will not be a funeral service per executive order #107 signed by Governor Murphy. The James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park, is in charge of arrangements. Complete obituary may be viewed on www.huntsfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.