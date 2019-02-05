|
|
Timothy J. Davis
Eatontown - Timothy J. Davis, 63 of Eatontown, NJ passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Bound Brook, NJ and resided in the shore area before moving to Eatontown in 1999.
Mr. Davis worked as a self-employed auto mechanic for over 30 years retiring in 2014.
Mr. Davis was pre-deceased by his wife, Valerie Davis in July 2012. He is survived by his sons; Bryant Davis of Effort, PA and Christopher Davis of Toms River, NJ, his daughter; Angela Davis of Atlanta, GA along with his sisters, Laurie Davis of Eatontown, NJ and Beth Vogel of Chattanooga, TN.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 from 2 - 4 PM at Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . All other services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019