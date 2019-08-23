|
The Reverend Timothy J Horgan
Olathe, Kansas - Rev. Timothy J. Horgan, 89 years old, formally of Toms River passed away on August 19, 2019 at Villa St. Francis Catholic Care Center in Olathe, Kansas. A native of Jersey City, Father Horgan is the son of the late John and Mary (Nee Dinan) Horgan of Jersey City (formally of County Cork, Ireland). He was ordained a priest at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Newark, on June 4, 1955, and offered his first solemn mass on June 5, 1955 at Saint Aloysius Church, Jersey City. Father Horgan was Associate Pastor at Our Lady of All Souls Parish, East Orange from 1955 to 1967, at Saint Thomas Moore Parish, Fairfield from 1967 to 1977. He was Pastor at Saint Mary Parish, Nutley from 1977 to 1993 and Pastor at Saint Matthew Parish, Ridgefield from 1993 to 1999. He retired from the Pastorate in 1999 and has served as the Contract Chaplain at Fort Dix/McGuire Air Force Base ever since. He is predeceased by his sister Mary E. Florio and her husband Frank of Olathe, Kansas. Fr. Tim was the loving uncle of Kathy Florio, Michael and Sheila Florio, James and Christine Lewis, Jason and Teresa Ryburn. He will also be missed by many cousins, relatives and friends. Visiting will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River from 4:00pm until 8:00pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 10:00am until 11:00am at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church 1674 Old Freehold Rd., Toms River, NJ A Mass of Christian Burial will begin 11:00am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 23, 2019