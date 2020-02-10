|
Timothy James Kavanagh
Bayville - Timothy James Kavanagh, Jr., 73, of Bayville died on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born in the Bronx and raised in Harrison, Tim moved to Bayville in 1973. Mr. Kavanagh had served as a Special Police Officer in Seaside Park for several years before settling into his teaching and coaching careers. Mr. Kavanagh was an elementary school teacher with the Manchester Board of Education for over 30 years. He also was a dedicated Soccer Coach with Ocean County College. He was a member of Shore Soccer Official Association of Ocean and Monmouth Counties and, was inducted into the Shore Officials Hall of Fame. Additionally, Tim was an avid bowler and Jets fan.
Surviving are; his wife Clella, two children; Kimberly Kavanagh and Tim (TJ) Kavanagh, III and his wife Kathy; two grandchildren, Landon and Kaylin; four siblings, Patricia Nazzaro and her husband Lou, Kathleen Decker and her husband Ted, James Kavanagh and his wife Patricia and MaryEllen Connelly and her husband Charlie.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, Feb. 12th, from 3pm to 8pm at the Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Thursday, 8:30am at the funeral home before celebrating a 9:30am Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church, Bayville. Entombment will follow to Whiting Memorial Park, Manchester Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim's memory to American Cancer (), would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020