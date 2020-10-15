Timothy John (T.J.) Sullivan, III
Timothy John Sullivan, III (T.J.), son, brother, friend and junior pilot passed away on October 12, 2020. He was 20 years old and a junior at Oklahoma State University.
Previously of Fair Haven, New Jersey, T.J. was born in Ocala, Florida to his loving parents, Timothy John Sullivan Jr. and Amy Paullet Sullivan. He grew up in Fair Haven, where he played ice hockey, football, baseball as well as volunteering for several community organizations. T.J. finished his high school career at Simsbury High School in Connecticut, where he was a member of the football and hockey team. He also served as the Treasurer of the Future Business Leaders of America and the founder of the Simsbury Aviation Club as well as the National Honor Society. As a result of his accomplishments, he earned the prestigious Disney Scholarship, Oklahoma State Award and the Simsbury Gridiron Scholarship.
T.J. double majored in Aviation and Finance at OSU, where he was recognized on the dean's list. He proudly served as Chaplin of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity, Beta Kappa chapter where he was a brother.
From a young age, T.J. was an avid entrepreneur, buying and selling coins online and trading stocks. He was known for engaging in lively debate on a variety of subjects, from politics to business, always well versed in his arguments but willing to listen to new ideas and learn.
More than anything, though, T.J. loved flying and aspired to be a commercial pilot. His enthusiasm for flying was well known by all who knew him. He was honored to join the American Airlines Stillwater Regional Airport family in 2019 as a flight representative.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, John and Katherine Paullet and paternal grandfather, Timothy Sullivan, Sr.
T.J. will be forever remembered by his beloved parents, Amy Sullivan and Timothy John Sullivan Jr., his cherished sister, Sara Sullivan, his paternal grandmother, Kathleen Sullivan, and his adoring aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Nativity, 180 Ridge Road, Fair Haven, NJ on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Timothy's memory to the Phi Kappa Tau Chapter Education Grant Fund at https://www.phikappatau.org/give
. Please visit Timothy's memorial website available at : www.johnedayfuneralhome.com