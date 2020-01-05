|
|
Timothy Loftus
Morganville - Timothy John Loftus, 84, of Morganville, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Centra State Medical Center. Timothy was born in Brooklyn, New York and resided in Morganville for 58 years. Timothy received his Bachelor degree from Rutgers University in Sociology in January 1972, and then his masters in degree from Rutgers University in Political Science in January 1974. While at Rutgers, Timothy received an Eagleton Fellowship and worked with Representative James J. Howard of New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District. He was a member of the State Troopers' Collegiate Association, Brevet Provost Guild, Rutgers University Alumni Association, Rutgers' Eagleton Fellowship Alumni Association, N.C.O. Association of the N.J. State Police and the N.C.O Association of the N.J. National Guard. Timothy served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956 and the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1956-1960. He served as a Master Sergeant in the New Jersey National Guard and assigned to the Inspector General's Detachment in Trenton from 1979 to present day. In 1975 Timothy received the New Jersey Policeman of the Year, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of New Jersey award. Fishing, running and physical fitness were some of Timothy's personal interest in his spare time.
Timothy is survived by wife Barbara; son, Timothy R, Wife Susan of Marlboro, daughter, Kathleen A Weiss, husband James of Manalapan; son, Thomas C, wife Tracy of Jackson; grandchildren Jennifer, Megan, Timothy J., Brian, Katelyn, Thomas and John; great grandchildren Arlo and Dahlia.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Freeman FH-Freehold, 47 East Main Street. A funeral service will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Main Church, 100 North Main Street, Marlboro on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00am . Interment will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020