Manchester - Timothy R Perez 34 of Manchester died suddenly on Friday April 5, 2019 at home. Born in Chicago, IL, he was raised in Roselle before moving to Manchester in 2000. Timothy was employed by Autozone for 10 years with the last year being a manager of the West Long Branch store. Surviving is his mother Deborah Schaechter and her husband Eric of Manchester, 2 brothers, his twin Kevin Perez of Seaside Heights and Simon Schaechter of Manchester, his paternal grandmother Cynthia Schaechter of Freehold, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins and many close friends. Visitation is Thursday from 3-7 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral Service is Friday 10 AM at the funeral home with interment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Princeton, NJ 08540. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 10, 2019