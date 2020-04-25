|
|
Timothy Roy Henry
Keyport - Timothy Roy Henry of Keyport, passed away on April 23, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank after a brief battle with cancer. Tim is in Heaven reunited with his mother, Joanne. Tim was born on December 23, 1958 at Montclair Community Hospital, Montclair. From West Orange, he moved with his family to Hazlet and attended the Hazlet Elementary School System and graduated from Raritan High School in 1978. After his graduation, Tim joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for a short period of time. Tim spent most of his life working for Helfrich Bus Company in Hazlet as a mechanic and school bus driver. He was a member of the North Centerville Volunteer Fire Company Hazlet for 38 years. He also belonged to the Boy Scouts Of America for many years and at different levels including Assistant Scout Master.
He was predeceased by his mother Joanne B Henry, Nee Nowlan. He leaves behind to remember and cherish his memory, his father Richard P Henry of Kenilworth, his sister Deborah Henry and her husband Michael Siegel, his brother Michael and his wife Kathleen, his brother Kevin, his brother Brian and his wife Gene, his brother Andrew and his wife Kelly, his sister Colleen Riess and her husband Thomas, his brother Paul and his wife Dyane and his sister Karen. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, Zeena Hernandez, Ryan Mangan, Danielle Cate, Tara Riess, Katie Siegel, Kerry Riess, Kyle Henry, Christine Henry, Toby Ortecho-Henry, Thomas Henry, Heather Riess, Drew Henry, John Henry and his grand niece Ella Mangan.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, visitation and services will be held privately for the immediate family only. In respect of Timothy's wishes, he will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Tim's name to the North Centerville Volunteer Fire Company or the , . For more information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020