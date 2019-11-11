|
Timothy S. Rohan
Freehold - Timothy S. "The Commander" Rohan, 84, of Freehold died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. He was born in New York City and resided in the Freehold area for most of his life.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1957.
He was a carpenter and member of the Carpenters and Joiners Union Local No. 254.
He was a communicant of the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, Freehold Township; a life member of the Philip A. Reynolds Detachment, Marine Corps League, a former Pack Leader of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs; a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4374 and B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 1454, both of Freehold, Chapter, and a longtime member of the Freehold Memorial Day Parade Committee.
His wife, Eva A. Jerolis Rohan, died in 2014. He was also predeceased by a granddaughter, Sydney Alyse Rohan and his siblings, Edward Rohan, Phyllis Power, Marcella Noller, and Thomas Rohan.
Surviving are his children, Timothy A. Rohan and wife Michelle, Eva-Anna M. Valles and husband Dannie, AnnaLisa Carcaldi and husband Alfred, and Blaise A. Rohan and wife Bridgett L. Rohan; his grandchildren, Zachary A. Rohan, Max Anthony Rohan, Molly Mei Rohan, Ezekiel A. Rohan, Xander Blaise Rohan, Gracie Anne Rohan, Maya Lynn Rohan, Nicolette Carcaldi, Anthony Carcaldi, Dominque M. Valles and Donovan M. Valles; and his significant other, Mary Anne Sorrentino.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. During the visiting hours, Elks' Lodge services will be held at 6:15 p.m. and Marine Corps League services will be held at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019