Timothy W. Nicholson
Tinton Falls - Timothy Winford Nicholson was born at General Hospital on April 1st, 1936 to Moses and Ruth Nicholson who predeceased their son. He attended grammar and middle school in Wilkes-Barre PA and went on to graduate from Coughlin High School in 1953. Timothy immediately enrolled in Wyoming Seminary Business College where he completed his Associates degree in Business Administration in 1955. Timothy then enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged in April 1959. Thereafter he attended Central State University in Ohio where he graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Following graduation Timothy went to work for JC Penny and then onto Jersey Central Power & Light where he excelled in management and was the first African-American Business Manager in company history. In1978 Timothy went to work for US Federal Government in Base Operations and then was promoted to become a Contract Specialist with Avionics; he then retired 28 years later in 2006.
Timothy moved to Tinton Falls, NJ in 1962 and married his wife Ruth Lewis in 1968. He attended Shrewsbury Ave. AME Zion Church in Red Bank NJ where he was an active member since 1962; serving on the Finance committee, Steward Board, Men of Zion, and the Trustee Board.
Timothy is predeceased by his sister Elizbeth I Nicholson. He is survived by his wife Ruth (Lewis) Nicholson and his son Derek Nicholson, and his wife Nikole and their children Tristan, Zachariah, Sian, Anthony, Yasmyna, and Tahmyyr Nicholson. Timothy is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019