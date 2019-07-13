Services
Posten's Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
(732) 291-0010
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Posten-McGinley Funeral Home
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Gillen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy William Gillen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy William Gillen Obituary
Timothy William Gillen

Atlantic Highlands - Timothy William Gillen passed away at his residence on July 10th 2019 at the age of 74.

Known by family and friends as "TWiG." TWiG is predeceased by his wife, Susan Gillen. He is survived by his daughter Heather Marie McQuaid and husband Richard McQuaid of Locust Grove, Virginia; by his son, Brian Timothy Gillen and fiancé Gianina Arturo of Locust, New Jersey; by his sister Maureen Stout of Keyport, New Jersey; by his brother Terrence A. Gillen and wife Valerie Gillen of Lawrence Harbor, New Jersey.

He is lovingly remembered by his grandson John Ryan McQuaid and his granddaughter Jessica Marie McQuaid. He will be missed by his great aunt "Sunshine," cousins, nephews, family, dear friends and colleagues.

"TWiG" was born March 19, 1945 in New York City, New York. He graduated with his Civil Engineering degree from Newark College of Engineering, now known as NJIT. Throughout his career of the past 50 years, the last 28 at CME Associates, he modeled, trained and mentored countless engineers throughout New Jersey. TWiG had a love of animals, sailing, traveling, and reading, he enjoyed socializing with friends and family, and he appreciated the beauty in all humans and all things.

A memorial service will be held in his honor, Sunday July 14th from 2-4pm at Posten-McGinley Funeral Home in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers he respectfully requests donations to be made to Monmouth County SPCA 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now