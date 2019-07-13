|
Timothy William Gillen
Atlantic Highlands - Timothy William Gillen passed away at his residence on July 10th 2019 at the age of 74.
Known by family and friends as "TWiG." TWiG is predeceased by his wife, Susan Gillen. He is survived by his daughter Heather Marie McQuaid and husband Richard McQuaid of Locust Grove, Virginia; by his son, Brian Timothy Gillen and fiancé Gianina Arturo of Locust, New Jersey; by his sister Maureen Stout of Keyport, New Jersey; by his brother Terrence A. Gillen and wife Valerie Gillen of Lawrence Harbor, New Jersey.
He is lovingly remembered by his grandson John Ryan McQuaid and his granddaughter Jessica Marie McQuaid. He will be missed by his great aunt "Sunshine," cousins, nephews, family, dear friends and colleagues.
"TWiG" was born March 19, 1945 in New York City, New York. He graduated with his Civil Engineering degree from Newark College of Engineering, now known as NJIT. Throughout his career of the past 50 years, the last 28 at CME Associates, he modeled, trained and mentored countless engineers throughout New Jersey. TWiG had a love of animals, sailing, traveling, and reading, he enjoyed socializing with friends and family, and he appreciated the beauty in all humans and all things.
A memorial service will be held in his honor, Sunday July 14th from 2-4pm at Posten-McGinley Funeral Home in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers he respectfully requests donations to be made to Monmouth County SPCA 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019