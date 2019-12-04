|
|
Timothy Xavier Gibson
Colts Neck - Timothy Xavier Gibson, 54, of Colts Neck, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Tim was born in Englewood, New Jersey and resided in Colts Neck. He graduated from St. John Vianney in 1983, Cook College Rutgers University in 1987 and Franklin Pierce Law Center in 1994 in New Hampshire. Tim was a partner at Servilla Whitney LLC. You could find Tim on the sidelines of a soccer field or courtside volunteering as a coach or cheering on all of his daughters' sports teams, a place he found true happiness. He took great pride in volunteering for Embrace Kids Foundation, where he served as a past Chairman of the Board. Tim's love for his family and friends was in EVERY part of his life.
Tim was predeceased by his father, Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 21 years Danielle; daughters Eva Marie (18), Catherine Claire (18), Julianna Therese (15); mother Judith; sisters, Loretto and Kathleen; brother, Christopher; brother-in-law, David Rizzo; nephew, Nicholas Rizzo; many aunts, uncles, cousins, treasured family friends and his best dog, Callie.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 9:00PM at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Rose Of Lima Church, Freehold on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Embrace Kids Foundation, a charity he held close to his heart, at https://www.embracekids.org/ or to Social Tees Dog Rescue, the rescue responsible for bringing Callie, "The Best Dog Ever" to us, at https://www.socialteesnyc.org/ . To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019