Buckland Funeral Home
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 218-0281
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Living Word Christian Fellowship Church
81 NJ-35
Neptune City, NJ
Funeral
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Living Word Christian Fellowship Church
81 NJ-35
Neptune City, NJ
Red Bank - Tina M. Clarke, 49, of Red Bank, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, in Neptune, NJ. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 11AM-12PM with a funeral to follow at 12PM at the Living Word Christian Fellowship Church, 81 NJ-35, Neptune City, NJ 07753. The Repast will be held at the Elks Lodge, 306 Shrewsbury Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019
