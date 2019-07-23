Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Tina Davenport
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Tina P. Davenport

Tina P. Davenport Obituary
Tina P. Davenport

Lakewood -

Tina P. Davenport, 65 of Lakewood passed away Monday July 22, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Queens, NY and lived in Brick before moving to Lakewood in 1992.

Tina was an Administrative Assistant for several firms throughout her career. She was an avid gardener, she loved being outside and was a wonderful cook. She loved to make Greek Specialties for her family especially her spinach pies.

She loved her grandchildren very much and they loved spending time with their Mom-Mom. Tina was an animal lover and loved to spend time with her beloved dogs Woodstock and Coco.

She was predeceased by her husband William Davenport in 2019, and her brother and sister Thomas and Grace Zangakis in 2014.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law Christian Beach and Lisa; and her daughter and son-in-law Meghan and Brendan Connolly; two brothers James and John Zangakis and her sister Toni Boehler and four grandchildren Brody, Logann, Zackary and Sadie.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Thursday July 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to the Monmouth County ASPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 23, 2019
