Services
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
118 Main Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
(732) 775-0434
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
118 Main Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Glenwood Cemetery, West Long Branch
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Schollenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Schollenberger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tina Schollenberger Obituary
Tina Schollenberger

Freehold - Tina Schollenberger, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 23, 2019. She was born in Mt. Vernon, NY and moved to the Jersey Shore as a young girl, living in the area her entire life. She had a smile that would light up the room and made friends wherever she went. She attended Lincroft Bible Church. Tina had many jobs, but being a taxi driver was her favorite. Most of all, she loved being a mom and grandma. Surviving are her daughter Cathy Novicky and her husband, Dave, her sons, Joey Schollenberger, Larry Schollenberger and his wife, Robin, Pete Schollenberger and his wife Maxine, her grandchildren, Cathy, Mike, Sherry, Dave, Cindy, Brian, Tim, Olivia, Amy, Larry, Mandy and Joey and her great grandchildren, Keith, Holly, Michael, Angela, Amanda and Chelsea and her great great grandchildren, Kyah and Skye. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the Ocean Grove Memorial Home 118 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:30 AM at Glenwood Cemetery, West Long Branch.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now