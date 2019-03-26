|
Tina Schollenberger
Freehold - Tina Schollenberger, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 23, 2019. She was born in Mt. Vernon, NY and moved to the Jersey Shore as a young girl, living in the area her entire life. She had a smile that would light up the room and made friends wherever she went. She attended Lincroft Bible Church. Tina had many jobs, but being a taxi driver was her favorite. Most of all, she loved being a mom and grandma. Surviving are her daughter Cathy Novicky and her husband, Dave, her sons, Joey Schollenberger, Larry Schollenberger and his wife, Robin, Pete Schollenberger and his wife Maxine, her grandchildren, Cathy, Mike, Sherry, Dave, Cindy, Brian, Tim, Olivia, Amy, Larry, Mandy and Joey and her great grandchildren, Keith, Holly, Michael, Angela, Amanda and Chelsea and her great great grandchildren, Kyah and Skye. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the Ocean Grove Memorial Home 118 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:30 AM at Glenwood Cemetery, West Long Branch.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019