Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's by the Sea
804 Bay Ave
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Todd "Nick" Nicholas


1964 - 2019
Todd "Nick" Nicholas Obituary
Todd "Nick" Nicholas

Shark River Hills - Todd "Nick" Nicholas of Shark River Hills passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Nicholas; his stepdaughters Stacey Johnson, Jennifer (Fred) Galpern, and stepson Brad (Christine) Johnson. He is also survived by his mother Darlene Nicholas; his father Ron Nicholas; brothers Thomas (Brenda) Nicholas, Timothy (Dee) Nicholas; sisters Annie (Larry) Hamberger, and Noel (Jeremy) Kehoe; and extended family and friends.

He was a former commercial fisherman and member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Nick's passions were his gardens, his dogs Songi and Darcy and his yearly anniversary trips with his wife. His favorite vacation spot was Costa Rica.

A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, June 15th, at 11:00am at Saint Mary's by the Sea at 804 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019
