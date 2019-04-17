Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Twp., NJ
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Twp, NJ
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Twp., NJ
Tomas Tinay

Tomas Tinay Obituary
Tomas Tinay

Jackson Twp. -

Tomas Tinay 68, of Jackson Twp., NJ passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at home with his family at his side. He was born in Bacon, Sorsogon, Philippines, settling in Jackson Twp. 23 years ago.

Tomas worked for General Motors in Linden, NJ and in Wilmington, DE as an auto assembler for 30 years, retiring in May of 2008.

Tomas was a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Jackson Twp.

He was predeceased by his parents, Nonito and Serena Tinay. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Kathleen; his cherished children, John Tinay and his wife, Angie of Rochester, MI, William Tinay and his wife, Kristina of Hamilton, NJ and Christine Gourdine and her husband, Ike of Linden, NJ; his beloved grandchildren, Khalid, Isaiah, Sequoia, Johnny, Maikayla and Maelie; his beloved great grandchild, Kylie; and his loving siblings, Tierry of Elizabeth, NJ, Alberto of Monroe, LA, Ruby of Elizabeth, NJ and 5 other siblings residing in the Philippines.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5-8 PM at The GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the funeral home. His funeral ceremony will follow at 9:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, 53 West Inman Ave., Colonia, NJ. For directions, further information and to send the family condolence messages, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2019
