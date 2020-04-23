Resources
Tommy Edward Palmer

Tommy Edward Palmer Obituary
Tommy Edward Palmer

Neptune - Tommy Edward Palmer, 59, of Neptune N.J. succumbed to his illnesses at Ocean Medical Center, Brick N.J. in the early morning hours of April 21, 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents: Americus "Bud" Palmer Jr. and Charlotte Rose Palmer, both of Neptune NJ.

He is survived by 5 siblings: Ronna Palmer Frank of NC, Suzanne Palmer Montgomery, Patricia Palmer (James Rose), David Palmer (Barbara), and Dawn Palmer all of NJ. 8 Nieces, 6 Nephews, 13 Great-Nieces, 6 Great-Nephews, 2 Great-Great Nieces and 2 Great-Great Nephews.

In life, Tommy enjoyed fishing and attending Collingswood Auction.

His body will be cremated by Jersey Shore Cremation Service and returned to family. A Memorial Service will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a Heart, Lung, or Diabetes .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
