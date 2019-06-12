|
|
Toni-Jo Stefano
Little Egg Harbor Twp - Toni-Jo Stefano, 49, of Little Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, passed away on June 7, 2019, in Little Egg Harbor Twp. She was born in Morristown, NJ, and was a long-time resident of Little Egg Harbor. Toni-Jo loved fishing, wood carving, shopping (especially for shoes and makeup) concerts, movies, her NY Yankees and NY Giants, and just being close to and hanging out with her family. Toni-Jo was beautiful, happy and full of life. Her family will miss her more than words can say and she will be cherished forever.
Toni-Jo was predeceased by her loving and beautiful mother Patricia Stefano. She is survived by her daughter Keriann and boyfriend Erik; her brother Paulie Stefano and her sister Tracey Stefano; her nieces Jackie and husband Ryan and Emily and boyfriend Bryan, and her extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 15th, 2019, from 2 to 5 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Service will be held during the visitation. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 12, 2019