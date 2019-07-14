|
|
Tony Edward Brown
Manchester Twp. - Tony Edward Brown, 57, of Manchester Twp. passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019.
Tony was born and raised in Lakewood and he worked at Health South, Toms River for over 25 years.
He was predeceased by his sister Darlene Brown. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Marsha Corley Brown; his 3 children Toney Brown, Shanika Brown, Thea Brown, 3 stepchildren Umora Cannon, Toccara Cannon, Desaundro Goodwin and also 10 grandchildren; Mother Corine Cody of Bayville, Father Isaac Brown of Toms River, 3 sisters Marlene White of Galloway, Olivia Worthy of Barnegat, Victoria Miller of Atlanta, GA, 3 brothers Isaac Brown, Jr. of Bayville, Billy Tyrone Brown of Virginia Beach and Fred Brown of Atlantic City and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday July 15, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 PM at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral service will take place at 12:00 PM. Cremation will be private. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019