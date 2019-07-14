Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Edward Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Edward Brown Obituary
Tony Edward Brown

Manchester Twp. - Tony Edward Brown, 57, of Manchester Twp. passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019.

Tony was born and raised in Lakewood and he worked at Health South, Toms River for over 25 years.

He was predeceased by his sister Darlene Brown. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Marsha Corley Brown; his 3 children Toney Brown, Shanika Brown, Thea Brown, 3 stepchildren Umora Cannon, Toccara Cannon, Desaundro Goodwin and also 10 grandchildren; Mother Corine Cody of Bayville, Father Isaac Brown of Toms River, 3 sisters Marlene White of Galloway, Olivia Worthy of Barnegat, Victoria Miller of Atlanta, GA, 3 brothers Isaac Brown, Jr. of Bayville, Billy Tyrone Brown of Virginia Beach and Fred Brown of Atlantic City and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday July 15, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 PM at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral service will take place at 12:00 PM. Cremation will be private. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now