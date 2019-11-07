Services
Sacred Heart Rectory
751 Main Ave
Bay Head, NJ 08742
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
751 Main Avenue
Bay Head, NJ
Point Pleasant - Tracey Day Rogers, age 53, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her home after a short battle with endometrial carcinoma cancer.

Born in San Diego, CA, Tracey grew up in Bay Head and was a 1984 graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School. After graduating from University of Dayton in 1988, Tracey returned to NJ and raised her family in Point Pleasant Boro.

Tracey was a communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church in Bay Head. She was an avid runner and completed two New York City marathons and the Boston marathon. She loved the beach and especially loved spending time with her sons, watching them run. She was so incredibly proud of her boys who demonstrate an unwavering desire to achieve success at University of Wisconsin and Stanford University. She was grateful for the support and flexibility provided by her employer, Winston Financial in Wall.

Her parents, Patricia Day Reddington Rogers and Michael English Rogers, predeceased Tracey. She is survived by her loving children, Brendan Michael Hart and Devin Rogers Hart; her sister and brother-in-law, Christy (Rogers) and Trevor Boyle; her friend, Peter Panariello; and many other family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, 751 Main Avenue, Bay Head. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Save Barnegat Bay, www.savebarnegatbay.org

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 7, 2019
