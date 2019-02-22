|
Tracy Lynn (Mangold) Amarosa
Bradenton, FL (formerly of Long Branch, NJ) - Tracy Lynn (Mangold) Amarosa, 56, a resident of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Hyde Park, New York and Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 17, 2019 and returned home to our Lord.
Devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt and grandmother; expert skier and gourmet cook; nurturer of overweight yellow labs; master fish filleter; queen of Monmouth Racetrack; was known to throw her son's tennis ball out the window when he misbehaved; could find a Seinfeld quote for every situation; Jeopardy extraordinaire; Tito's ambassador; never saw a pair of sunglasses she didn't love or purchase; sea glass collector; and enjoyed long walks on the beach to watch the beautiful sunsets in Long Branch.
She will forever be remembered for never having met a stranger, her infectious laugh, beautiful smile and impeccable ski form.
Born in Bronxville, New York on July 23, 1962, she was the daughter of the Honorable Harold and Marge Mangold. Her parents survive in Hyde Park, New York. She was raised in Hyde Park, acquiring a large contingent of lifelong friends. She was a graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School and Ithaca College.
Tracy was a communicant of the Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey.
In Aspen, Colorado on February 22, 2000 she married Jay Amarosa. Her loving husband survives at home.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her two children, Kristen and Jason Amarosa (Mattie); granddaughter, Conner Marie Amarosa; brother, Christopher Mangold (Dawn); sister, Patty Pecore (Vic); nieces, Alessandra and Ava Mangold, and Alexis and Erica Pecore; and great-nephew, Mason Pecore. She was predeceased by her aunt, Paula Plante, and aunt, Anita Feller.
Cremation has taken place in Florida.
Memorial visitation will be on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte.9, Hyde Park.
A service will be at 5 p.m. during the visitation. Rev. Kregg Gabor will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, Tracy's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Tracy's chosen charities: Monmouth Medical Center, RWJ Barnabas Health, 300 Second Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740 (rwjbh.org/mmcgivenow), or, the North Shore Animal League America, Tribute Gifts Program, 16 Lewyt St., Port Washington, NY 11050 (animalleague.org/tribute).
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019