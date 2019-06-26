|
|
Tricia Ann Ford
Toms River - Tricia Ann Ford, 49, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in her sleep on June 22, 2019. She was born in Trenton raised in Union Beach and Keyport. Graduating from Keyport High School in 1989.
Tricia worked as a dental assistant for over 30 years. She was an avid reader, she enjoyed music and attending concerts with her daughters. Tricia was an avid collector of carousel horses. She adored her cats. She enjoyed movies and TV. But her deepest love was spending quality time with her family and loved ones.
Surviving are her husband of 23 years, Allen Ford, Jr.; her two daughters, Jessica and Brianna; her father and step-mother, Bob and Sally Heide; her mother, Terri Kurimsky; Allen's parents, Allen and Pat Ford, Sr.; her aunts, Jean Heide and Linda Washington; her sister and brother-in-law, Katie and Bill Rieger III; and many other family, friends and loved ones.
Tricia was preceded in death by her grandmother, Daisy Ellis, and her step-father, Steve Kurimsky.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for during the latter part of the visitation at the funeral home.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019