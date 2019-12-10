Services
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
Trina Pittman Obituary
Trina Pittman

Neptune - Trina Pittman of Neptune, NJ, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. She was 52 years old.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Patrick Johnston, her mother, Joan Gripp, her life partner, Terry Anderson, her sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Arnold Yale, and her sister, Dawn Thomas.

Friends and relatives are invited to Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, Neptune, NJ, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 9am-11am for a viewing. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home at 11am, followed by interment at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
