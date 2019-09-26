|
|
Troy "Rahziem" Arthur
Asbury Park - Troy "Rahziem" Arthur, 58, of Asbury Park passed away on September 14, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. Visitation will be Saturday September 28th from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Mt. Olive Holy Temple C.O.G.I.C., 10 Atkins Ave., Neptune. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 26, 2019