Truda Robin Schleifer
Lanoka Harbor - Truda Robin Schleifer, 74 of Lanoka Harbor, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 17, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin NJ. Born and raised in Princeton, NJ, she moved to Lanoka Harbor 20 years ago. She formerly owned and operated, with her lifetime partner, Patricia Groch, Contempo Press in Ewing NJ.
Truda was a loving partner and sister and a devoted friend. She was loved by all who knew her for her kindness and compassion. She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles and spending time with those she loved. She was an animal lover who had many dogs. Daughter of the late Louis and Ruth Schleifer and sister of the late Barbara Bunting. Truda is survived by her partner Patricia Groch, sister, Rita Buttolph, and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on March 9, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Ocean County Cremation Services 1252 Rt 37 West, Toms River NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019