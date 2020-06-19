Twilight Kane



Millsboro, DE - Twilight Stark Bogdanski Kane, 94, passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Millsboro, DE on June 2, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Frances Stark, her first husband, Henry Bogdanski and her second husband, Thomas Kane. She is survived by her children Sandra Alfare (Michael Bukarica), Penny Townley (Rick), William Bogdanski, Frank Bogdanski (Elaine), Bruce Bogdanski (Robin) and Bonnie Edwards, two step children, Barbara Burke (Denis) and Robert Kane. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great grandchildren and step-greatgrandchildren, extended family and friends.



Before moving to Delaware she was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Freehold, NJ and was active in the Women's Club and the church thrift shop.



She will be interred in the same grave as her husbands in Boonton, NJ. There will be no services.









