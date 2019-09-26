|
|
Una L. Knox
Long Branch - Una L. Knox, 86 of Long Branch passed away peacefully at home on September 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was educated and worked in the Long Branch school system. Una was a long-time member at Trinity AME Church where she served on several committees. Visitation will be Saturday September 28th from 9 am until the funeral service at 10 am at Trinity AME Church, 64 Liberty St., Long Branch. Interment will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 26, 2019