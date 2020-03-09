|
Ursula J. Roper
Spring Lake Hts. - Ursula Jane Roper passed into eternal life on March 5, 2020. Ursula was born June 15, 1940 in the Bronx, NY to Mary E. (Butler) Roper of the Bronx and Clarence Roper of Rhode Island. She was raised in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn by her parents and maternal grandmother, Katherine (Katie) Bannon Butler, along with her younger brother, Clarence. She attended and graduated from the Academy of Mount Saint Vincent at Chastellux in Tuxedo Park, New York.
Ursula was a Manager at Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company for many years in Manhattan. She resided in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn until she moved to Spring Lake Heights, NJ with her mother and two miniature poodles, Nicole and Suzette. After her retirement from Manufacturers Hanover, Ursula assisted with bookkeeping at local offices in the Spring Lake area, while also tending to the care of her mother. After her mother's passing, Ursula became a licensed member of the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA).
Ursula also became a breeder and groomer of poodles and along with her good friend Barbara Cismowski, she bred, cared and showed many standard poodles with Drysdale Standards. They also operated Dapper Dogs together. Ursula was a member of the American Kennel Association, American Poodle Club, New Jersey Poodle Club, and National Dog Groomers Association.
Ursula is pre-deceased by her parents and brother Clarence. She is survived by her niece, Elizabeth (Beth Anne), and three nephews. She has five great nephews and one great niece, and one great great niece. She is also survived by her cousins James Quinn, Helen Gardner, Carol Ann Burns and their families.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, April 1 at 10:30am at St. Catharine's Catholic Church in Spring Lake. Due to the Lenten season, flowers will not be accepted at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Watchung Mountain Poodle Club Rescue: WMPCR c/o Anita McKenna, 8 Knoll Tavern Road, Flemington NJ 08822. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020