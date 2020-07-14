Ursula M. Oleksy



Brick - Ursula M. Oleksy 97, of Brick passed away Sunday July 12, 2020 at her residence after being surrounded by her family for two weeks . She was born on April 3, 1923 in New York City, NY to Charles and Mary Fortenbacher she was raised in Shenandoah, PA. She started her life at the Jersey Shore first at the Sea Girt Inn which her father owned and than later moved to Brick in 1956 where she lived for thirty-two years. She later moved to Micco, FL for twenty years before returning to Brick in 2009.



Ursula proudly served in the United States Marines Corp attaining the rank of Sergeant during the Korean War as so many who were part of the Greatest Generation. She was the Past President of St. Dominic's Alter Rosary Society and Micco Home Owners Association.



She enjoyed bowling, cooking, reading, family gatherings, travelling and spending time with her great grandchildren who visited often.



She is pre-deceased by her husband of 63 years Leonard J. Oleksy.



Surviving are two sons Joseph and his wife Eileen Oleksy of Brick and their children Dave and Dana Oleksy, Kathryn and John Scran, and Kevin and Christopher, and Robert and Nancy Oleksy and their children and families of Eagle, Idaho; her great grandchildren Chloe, John, Lucas and Colton; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you and love to her niece Sharon and her Health Aid Janine.



Visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A funeral mass will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Church of the Epiphany, Brick. Burial will follow at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown.









