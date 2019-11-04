|
Utilia (Tillie) Taffuri
Tinton Falls - Tinton Falls, NJ - Utilia (Tillie) Taffuri, 89, of Tinton Falls, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home in Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls, NJ. Utilia is predeceased by her husband Vincent Taffuri Sr. She is survived by her children Vincent jr. (wife Karen), Richard, Michael, and Maryrose (husband Vincent) 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A memorial gathering to honor her life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 12:00-2:00pm at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls NJ. 07721 The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations are made to the American Lung Cancer Association. For online condolences, directions and to view her complete obituary please visit her memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019