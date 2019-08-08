Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St Alexander Nevsky Church
200 Alexander Ave
Howell, NJ
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
St Alexander Nevsky Church
200 Alexander Ave
Howell, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St Alexander Nevsky Church
200 Alexander Ave
Howell, NJ
View Map
Resources
Valentina Barker Obituary
Valentina Barker

Toms River - Valentina Barker passed away at the age of 95 at her home in Toms River surrounded by her entire family. She was affectionately known as "Baba." Baba is predeceased by her husband Morgan A Barker, sister Margarita Jackamets, and parents Fredrick and Rimma Birins. Valentine has three daughters including Dianna Barker of Toms River, Margarita Halevy of Manahawkin, and Tamara Lindner of Toms River. She also has one grandchild Lara Daunno and her husband Rudy and has two great grandchildren Isabella and Elliana Daunno. Her three sons-in-law are Joseph, Doran, and Israel. Also surviving are two nephews Alex Birzin and Andrea Jackamets.

Valentina was born in Latvia and came to America in 1948. She resides in Jackson for 58 years. She retired as an outreach coordinator and four language translator from social services of NJ.

Baba loved her family, cooking, animals, trips to Marco Island, and was well known for her grand parties on her country property.

The family will receive friends and family at St Alexander Nevsky Church, 200 Alexander Ave in Howell NJ on Friday from 6-7pm and Panaheda will be offered at 7pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 9am. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lakewood, NJ. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemoiral.com

Flowers may be sent to St Alexander Nevsky Church. Donations may be made to the Popcorn Park Zoo P.O. Box 43 Forked River NJ 08731.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 8, 2019
