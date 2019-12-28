|
|
Valerie A. Ulrich
Brick - Valerie A. Ulrich, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her home in Brick. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Valerie lived in Keyport for many years before moving to Brick where she has resided for over 30 years.
Valerie loved hanging out with her friends and family by the pool, going to concerts and being with her dogs, but her greatest joy was spending time with her loving children.
Valerie was a volunteer for an animal shelter in Matawan and attended support groups for the .
Surviving are her devoted children, Natasha Ulrich and Nick Ulrich and his wife, Melissa; her loving father, Frank Vela; her sister, Tracey Doyle, and her loyal dogs, Snickers and Jacob.
Memorial visitation will take place on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. with a memorial service that will be held at 4:30 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Mary's Place by the Sea, P.O. Box 86, 22 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756 or to any local animal shelter in Valerie's name.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 28, 2019