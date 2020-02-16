|
|
Valerie Davis
Brick - Valerie Capobianco Davis, age 50, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 15th, at home in Brick, NJ. She was born October 1, 1969 in Brooklyn, NY to Leonard and Ermelinda Capobianco. Valerie grew up in Lakewood before moving to Brick 26 years ago. She was a 1987 graduate of Lakewood High School. She married Leonard Davis on November 8, 1992. She worked as a bus aide for special needs children to help fulfill her passion for helping others. Valerie lived life to the fullest; she had a selfless and cheerful personality and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Valerie is survived by her husband, Leonard, her daughters, Hope and Paige, parents, Leonard and Ermelinda Capobianco, grandfather, Pasquale Tardo, three brothers, Paul, Pasquale and his wife Danielle, and Christopher Capobianco, three nieces, Ella Capobianco, and Mikayla and Mackenzie Davis and two nephews, Gabriel and Santino Capobianco. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Wednesday from 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, 11:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Toms River. Cremation will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020