Valerie Dobrzyn
Toms River - Valerie S. Dobrzyn, 93, of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Herbert, PA to the late Andrew and Anna Salava (Duda), she raised her family in Emerson, NJ before moving to Toms River 25 years ago. Valerie was a Homemaker, a dedicated parishioner of St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, and an active member of the Playdrome Lanes Adult Bowling League, she always looked forward to socializing with her bowling buddies. She had a strong faith and found something positive about every person she met; she was beautiful, kind, generous, and very funny! She is preceded in death by her beloved husband and favorite golfing partner of 66 years Jerome F. Dobrzyn, who we know was waiting eagerly for her when she went to Heaven, as well as her brothers and sisters; Charles, George, Frank, John, Helen, Marie, and Rose. She will be forever missed by her loving family; daughter Cynthia Wright, son Jerome M. and his wife Isa Dobrzyn, daughter Kathryn and her husband Walter Campbell, cherished grandchildren Regina DeNaro, Anthony DeNaro, Jacqueline and her husband Nicholas Lanzi, Nicole And her husband Barry Walsh, Holly Campbell and her wife Gail, and Sophi Jo Campbell, as well as her great grandchildren who affectionately knew her as "Babci"; Bryce Lanzi, Brady Lanzi, Brooklynn Lanzi, Brielle Walsh, and Luke Jerome Walsh. Her family would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to Charmay, her dedicated and loving caregiver, as well as the entire staff of Grace Healthcare Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Healthcare Services, 105 Fieldcrest Ave, Suite 102, Edison, NJ 08837. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:30am at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church at 12pm. Burial will follow to the BG William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
