Valerie E. Paterson
Point Pleasant - Valerie E. Lambert Paterson, 93, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Born in Manchester, England to the late Walter and Rosalind Lambert, she lived there with her sister, Pauline and until they attended The Royal Commercial Travelers School near London during WWII. Upon graduating school she moved to Rothbury to live with her grandparents. In 1949, she was finally able to travel to the United States to live with her aunt and uncle, Violet and Arthur Armstrong in Point Pleasant, NJ. She has lived in Point Pleasant for more than seventy years.
Mrs. Paterson worked as a bookkeeper for various area businesses, including the Asbury Park Press, Steinbach's, and The Leader. She also worked at the Bay Head Carousel and other antique stores for many years.
She was an active parishioner of Saint Mary's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Point Pleasant Beach, where she had served on the Vestry, taught Sunday School, and sang in the choir for many years. She was a past member of the Woman's Club of Point Pleasant and had been a Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. She loved to go bowling and was a skilled quilter. She was also a volunteer for many years for Cancer Concern and Coastal Caregivers.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter C. Paterson.
Surviving are her daughter, Gayle Doane and her husband, Peter of Bay Head; and son, John Paterson and his wife, Peggy of Stuart, FL. Also surviving are her sister, Pauline Mickle; three grandsons and their wives, Jeffrey Doane and Ashley Nowygrod, Eric and Marcie Doane, and Alex and Abbey Doane; two great-grandchildren, Ellsworth and Skylar, and her mother, Lisa Barkheimer; and her beloved caregiver and friend, Alla.
Memorial visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m., Friday, July 17 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. (Facial coverings are required and adherence to social distancing guidelines are in effect)
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Saint Gregory's Pantry www.stgregoryspantry.org
For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com