Valerie Kane



Neptune - Valerie Kane passed away July 4, 2020 in Neptune, New Jersey from natural causes. She was born in Llanelli, Wales to her parents John and Margaretta Phillips on April 12, 1925. After finishing school, she moved to London in the latter stages of World War II to attend nursing school, where she also met her future husband Zigmunt, then serving in the Royal Air Force.



In the late 1940's, she came to the US for the first time as an exchange student in New York. She later returned permanently, moving to Newark, NJ, where she married Zigmunt in 1954 and began work as a nurse at Presbyterian Hospital.



As proud of her adopted home state of New Jersey as she was of her British heritage, she raised a family in Newark and later Maplewood. In 1986, she and Zigmunt retired and moved to Leisure Village West in Manchester, where, as she often described, she spent the best years of her life. Valerie made countless friends and was an active member of many clubs; she also volunteered until almost age 90 in patient liaison at Kimball Hospital, Lakewood. In 2017, she moved to the Seabrook Community in Tinton Falls.



While her interests included reading, crosswords, classical music, PBS mysteries and dogs, her true passion in life was travel. Valerie traveled extensively in the US, Canada and Western Europe and also visited North Africa, Turkey and Central America. The next trip was always being planned the minute the last one was over. She remained vital and energetic up until the last months of her life and will be dearly missed by her family.



She is survived by her sons Richard of Riverside, CT, Christopher of Arlington, MA and a grandson, Gareth, also of Arlington as well as a nephew, Geraint (Teresa) of Llanelli, Wales and several grand nephews and nieces.



Funeral arrangements will be private with a small memorial service to be planned in the future. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the animal rescue organization of your choice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store