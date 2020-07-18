1/1
Valerie L. Aucoin
Valerie L. Aucoin

Ocean Township - Valerie L. Aucoin, 84, of Ocean Township, NJ, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. Valerie was born in Clifton, NJ to Valentine Szwed and Julia Skibinski.

Valerie was a very active member of her church, St. Anselm's Catholic Church. There, she was head of the Rainbows and Bereavement Committee. She volunteered, she was a lector, she loved her church.

In the spare time that she had she became an artist. From sketches to paints, from sewing to quilts, to having her art shown with two other artists in Ocean Township.

Valerie was the most caring woman. She loved and enjoyed being with her family and friends, and loved her grandchildren and great-granddaughter even more. She will be greatly missed by all.

Valerie was preceded in death by her husband Thomas R. Aucoin. She is survived by her son David and his wife Judy Aucoin of Clearwater, FL; daughters Valerie and her husband Bill Stirrat of Freehold, and Carol and her husband Brian Copeland of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren Arielle, Jennifer, and Kyle Aucoin, and Tyler and Rachel Stirrat; and great-granddaughter Lolla Sylvanovitz.

Valerie's visitation will be held 9-11 AM on Wednesday, July 22 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712. Her funeral mass will be offered at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, July 22 at the Church of Saint Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery & Mausoleum, Oceanport, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Center of Asbury Park at www.thecenterinap.org For online condolences, please visit her memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Church of Saint Anselm
Funeral services provided by
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
