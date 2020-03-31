|
Vatsala Gopinathan, MD
Marlboro - Dr. Vatsala Gopinathan, a longtime resident of Holmdel, New Jersey, and current resident of Marlboro, died peacefully on Saturday, March 28th. Her memory will forever be cherished and kept alive by her two children: Anita G. Prabhat and Jessica G. Betjemann; son-in-laws: Arvind Prabhat and Daniel Betjemann; and her five grandchildren who were her pride and joy: Ajay Prabhat, Anjali Prabhat, Asha Prabhat, Alexa Betjemann and Sarina Betjemann.
Born March 30th, 1937 in Thalassery (formerly Tellicherry), Kerala, India, Vatsala completed her medical training in Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, India and immigrated to New York City in 1967, after which she completed a residency in Pediatrics at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Staten Island, NY. She then worked for the NJ Department of Human Services for her entire career, first as a Medical Officer at Woodbridge Developmental Center and subsequently as the Medical Director at Green Brook Regional Center. She retired in 2001.
Wanting to lead a spiritual life, Vatsala's activities centered around St. Mary's Mother of God Catholic Church in Middletown, NJ, where she was instrumental in developing the Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Chapel and was passionate about the celebration of Divine Mercy. Vatsala was devoted to helping those in need and worked with Mother Theresa's Missionaries of Charities and personally went on many medical missions and pilgrimages all over the world. She enjoyed being a Carmelite of the 3rd Order and working as a Eucharistic Minister and was honored to have met the Pope. Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020