Velma Louise Toomey
Velma Louise Toomey passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 25th. She was born in Ness City, Kansas, the daughter of Vincent Vogel and Katherine (Leikam) Vogel. She lived much of her early adult life in California, then moved to the Monmouth County, NJ area, where she spent her remaining years close to her family.
A homemaker throughout her life, Velma created a warm and welcoming environment for friends, and a home which her family will recall in cherished memories. Woven through the tapestry of her days, they will remember her as one who loved to read, to travel; that she loved the beach, and bowling, and a variety of creative crafts.
Velma was predeceased by her parents, and by husband, Gerald, in 2001. Her loss will be deeply felt by her son, Michael S. Toomey (Eileen R.), and her daughters, Donna M. Toomey (Michael Solleder), Laura J. Hennessey (James), and Nancy E. Toomey; and by her sister, Verna Cummings. Velma's three grandchildren, Daniel Paden (Stephanie), Colleen Toomey, and Claire Toomey will all fondly remember and deeply miss their grandmother, as will her four great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Seraphina, Max, and Elowen. Her nieces and nephews will miss the love and laughter of their favorite aunt.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1st, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue in Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 2nd at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank. Interment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Velma's memory to Honor and Memorial Giving, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Visit Velma's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019