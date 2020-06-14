Vera Gitten
Vera Gitten, 81, passed away peacefully at home June 12, 2020, after a short period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband of over 40 years, Larry.
Vera was born in Queens, New York to Beatrice and Marion Belicove. She attended Far Rockaway High School and graduated from Hunter College with a degree in education.
A resident of Monmouth County for over 60 years she was a teacher in the Ocean Township school system. She volunteered at Monmouth Medical Center, Temple Beth Torah and Congregation Torat-El. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and candor as well as the joy she received from a good conversation and a well matched outfit.
She became a consummate baker and will be remembered for her French Toast dessert. She was also an avid Mah Jong and bridge player, but enjoyed getting together with family and friends above all.
Vera is survived by her sons Howard of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Michael of Wayland, Massachusetts, daughters-in-law Margie and Cindy and four grandchildren, Rob, Emily, Victoria and Isabel.
In light of the pandemic, the family does not want to put our friends and family at risk for a gathering. If you would like to share a memory with the family please visit Bloomfield Cooper Funeral Home, Ocean, NJ on line. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.