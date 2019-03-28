Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
(732) 363-6565
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
Vera Mula Obituary
Vera Mula

Howell - Vera Mula, 64, of Howell, NJ passed away on March 26, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Friday, March 30 at the DiCostanzo family owned, Lakewood Funeral Home, 6250 U.S. 9, Howell, NJ 07731. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 10 am at the funeral home with her entombment to follow at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall, NJ.

For further information, please visit:

funeralhomenj.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 28, 2019
