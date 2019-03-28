|
|
Vera Mula
Howell - Vera Mula, 64, of Howell, NJ passed away on March 26, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Friday, March 30 at the DiCostanzo family owned, Lakewood Funeral Home, 6250 U.S. 9, Howell, NJ 07731. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 10 am at the funeral home with her entombment to follow at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 28, 2019