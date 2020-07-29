1/
Vera T. Dolan
Vera T. Dolan

Hazlet - Vera T. Dolan, 96, of Hazlet, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Keyport, she was a resident of West Keansburg and Port Monmouth before moving to Hazlet in 2014.

Mrs. Dolan was the owner of Shore Fishery for many years before retiring. She enjoyed getting to know her patrons and the friendships she made over the years. She took delight in having neighbors, friends, and family in her home.

She was predeceased by her parents Harvey and Bessie Andrews, her husband Carl J. Dolan, Sr., her son Carl J. Dolan, Jr., her son in-law Thomas Kavendek, and her two sisters. Surviving are her daughters: Linda Schwarz and her husband Art, and Sharon Kavendek; her 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Due to the current health situation arrangements will be private. Interment will be held at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
