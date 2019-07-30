Services
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
Holmdel - Vergle M. Wagner, Sr., 85, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Holmdel. Vergle was born on June 7, 1934 in Flatwoods, Tennessee where he grew up, before settling in Cliffwood Beach in 1957. He was currently residing at The Willows in Holmdel. Vergle was a retired Maintenance Supervisor and Facilities Manager for Lockheed Electronics. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry and Roxie (Aslinger) Wagner and his beloved wife, Lourtta (Carroll) Wagner, his daughter, Frances Wagner and his son Franklin Lewis Wagner, and his daughter-in-law Leslie Miller. Vergle is survived by his loving children, Virgie McGrath and her husband, Robert of Jefferson, New York, Polly O'Connor and her husband, Rodney of Mooresville, Indiana, Vergle M. Wagner, Jr. and his wife, Linda of East Windsor and John Wayne Wagner, of Staten Island, New York, his dear daughters-in-law, Velia Wagner-Guadagno and Bonnie Moran. Vergle is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Vergle will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM and Thursday morning, August 1, 2019 from 10:15 AM to 11:15 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt. 35 North, Hazlet. A prayer service will be held on Thursday morning, August 1, 2019 at 10:45 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Highway 35, Hazlet. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visits, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 30, 2019
