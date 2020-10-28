Verna Augusta Matthews



Red Bank - Verna Augusta Matthews, of Red Bank, New Jersey, passed peacefully away on October 25, 2020. Verna was born in Neptune, New Jersey, on December 19, 1944.



Verna was raised in South Belmar, New Jersey, where she attended grammar and high school at the Church of Saint Rose, Belmar. Growing up, you could find Verna on any spring, summer, or fall day at her beloved 19th Avenue beach with her friends listening to Elvis, the Everly Bros., and so on, and talking about school and boys.



Verna married Clifford Tolmie and moved to Toms River, New Jersey. While raising their children, Verna worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for a private family business.



Retiring to Red Bank in 2000, Verna enjoyed spending time with, cooking for, and socializing with family and friends. She was a talented crafter, often giving family and friends personalized gifts.



Verna was predeceased by her parents, George R. Matthews and Catherine (nee Murphy) Matthews, her brother, Frank ("Unc"), and her son, Raymond Scott Tolmie.



Among those who remain to cherish her memory are her daughter Catherine (Nicholas) DeMarco; her brother George Royal (Marcia) Matthews; her nephews Royal (Joanne) Matthews and Michael (Gloria) Matthews; her great-nieces Danielle, Jacqueline, and Nicolette; and a number of close friends.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lupus Research Alliance, 275 Madison Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10016.



Interment will be private. A celebration of Verna's life will be planned at a future date. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store