1/
Verna Augusta Matthews
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verna Augusta Matthews

Red Bank - Verna Augusta Matthews, of Red Bank, New Jersey, passed peacefully away on October 25, 2020. Verna was born in Neptune, New Jersey, on December 19, 1944.

Verna was raised in South Belmar, New Jersey, where she attended grammar and high school at the Church of Saint Rose, Belmar. Growing up, you could find Verna on any spring, summer, or fall day at her beloved 19th Avenue beach with her friends listening to Elvis, the Everly Bros., and so on, and talking about school and boys.

Verna married Clifford Tolmie and moved to Toms River, New Jersey. While raising their children, Verna worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for a private family business.

Retiring to Red Bank in 2000, Verna enjoyed spending time with, cooking for, and socializing with family and friends. She was a talented crafter, often giving family and friends personalized gifts.

Verna was predeceased by her parents, George R. Matthews and Catherine (nee Murphy) Matthews, her brother, Frank ("Unc"), and her son, Raymond Scott Tolmie.

Among those who remain to cherish her memory are her daughter Catherine (Nicholas) DeMarco; her brother George Royal (Marcia) Matthews; her nephews Royal (Joanne) Matthews and Michael (Gloria) Matthews; her great-nieces Danielle, Jacqueline, and Nicolette; and a number of close friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lupus Research Alliance, 275 Madison Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10016.

Interment will be private. A celebration of Verna's life will be planned at a future date. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved