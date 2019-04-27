|
|
Vernon Alfred Brikowski
Wall - Vernon Alfred Brikowski, 84, passed April 18, 2019.
Born in Merrill, WI to Alfred and Vera on August 29, 1934. Brother to Duane (d), Vernice and Stepbrother to Loraine, Darlene and Lois Kleinschmidt.
Having graduated from Long Branch High School, he married Joan Cook (d) before moving to Neptune where they raised his family. He served in the USNR and worked as Depot Manager for various baking companies, as well as serving on the Monmouth County Board of Elections as a poll worker and entered politics to be elected to the Neptune Township Committee and serve a term as Mayor. Retiring from Township of Neptune Sewer Authority, as Executive Director, Vern then continued to give his all to his brothers at Pat's Thirty Acres, Wall, NJ.
Proud Father to Vernon A. (Lorene), Deborah J., Barry C., Barbara J. Address (Eugene), and Frank J. - Grandfather to Rikkilee, Brian, Steven, Kelli, Anthony, Jamie, and Kasey and Great-Grandfather to Dahlia, Bradley, Jamison, Dasie Jane, Cameron, and Jaidyn
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life on May 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Pat's Thirty Acres, Wall, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 27, 2019