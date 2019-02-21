|
|
Veronica Ann Durkin
Brick - Veronica A. Durkin, age 89, went to her eternal rest on February 20, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Veronica was born and raised in Newark, one of 6 children born to Tom and Mary Durkin, she graduated from Sacred Heart Grammar School, Benedictine Academy, St. James School of Nursing and Catholic University. She also received her master's degree from Ohio University.
Commander Veronica Durkin retired after serving in the Navy for 22 years. In Vietnam she was stationed on the hospital Ship, U.S.S. Repose, where the most critically injured were treated. Upon her return to the States, she went to Ohio, and later was a supervisor at the Navy Hospital in Philadelphia. After her retirement, she became a counselor at the Ocean County Veterans Bureau, she provided support and care for those with post traumatic stress disorder for the next 10 years.
Upon her retirement, she moved to Brick where she resided for the last 40 years. Veronica was a daily communicant at St. Dominic's Church, loved her pinochle games, and wintering in Luquillo, Puerto Rico with many Navy veterans.
Veronica is predeceased by her parents, Thomas E. and Mary Durkin; her brothers, Thomas E. Durkin, Jr. and Richard Durkin and his wife, Doris; her sister, Mary McCarthy and her husband, John; sister-in-law, Alice Durkin and nieces Doris Durkin, Kelly Durkin Kunzman and Molly Durkin Berkowitz.
She is survived by her brothers, Harry P. Durkin and his wife, Marlene and Robert P. Durkin and his wife, Mary Sue; her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Durkin and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Viewing will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, February 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick followed by the interment at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019