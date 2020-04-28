Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Veronica Bosko Obituary
Veronica Bosko

Neptune - Veronica L. Bosko, 89, of Neptune passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Veronica was raised in Gallitzin, Pennsylvania and moved to Red Bank, New Jersey in 1954. Veronica worked as a Unit Secretary on Pediatrics at Jersey Shore Medical Center before retiring after 20 years.

Veronica was predeceased by her husband George Sr. in 2010, an infant son, and grandsons Nicholas Alexander Leather and William Scott Cobin, Jr. in 2016. She is survived by her 10 children and their spouses, Paul Bosko II and Claire of Howell; Karen Winthers and Robert of Locust; MaryAnn Piccoli and Patrick of Toms River, George Bosko and Alison of Howell; John Bosko of Neptune; Jeanne Krslovic and Anthony of Brick; Joan Leather and Andrew of Avon; Thomas Bosko of South Carolina; Veronica Kinnie and Scott of Howell; and Andrew Bosko and Roxann of Brick. She will be dearly missed by her 33 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren

Services are private under the direction of Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.

Condolences can be sent to ElyFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
